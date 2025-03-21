Steel manufacturer plans build new industrial unit near Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Syspal Properties, who design and manufacture stainless steel and aluminium products for hygiene and quality orientated industries, has submitted plans for the building to be placed at its site in Cockshutt Lane in Broseley. It will include a two-storey office block, toilets, a canteen area, and car parking.

Submitting a design and access statement on behalf of the applicant, G.H. Design Ltd say the site is presently an open field which was attached to a dwelling known as The New House.

“This development proposal puts forward the erection of a new single bay unit to support the existing Syspal facility adjacent to the site,” it said.

“The need for this unit is driven by the ongoing expansion requirements of the existing operations and the applicant’s commitment in maintaining their presence in Broseley.”

A drone image showing the newly constructed Sypsal building with the proposed building digitally shown. Picture: GH Design Ltd

The new unit – which has a gutter height of 10.4 metres and a maximum ridge height of 12.3 metres – will utilise the existing access via Wilkinson Avenue, which connects Cockshutt Lane.

However, a new access road is proposed which will lead to the service yard, designed to accommodate articulated lorries.

Car parking is proposed for 29 vehicles, including two disabled spaces and two electric vehicle charging bays. There will also be 12 covered, secure cycle spaces, adjacent to the loading bay.

Office access, meanwhile. will include wheelchair accessibility, with all car parking located at the rear of the unit and accessible from the proposed service yard.

“The building design has been carefully considered to complement the recently completed units to the south of the application site,” adds the statement.

“The proposal integrates well with the adjoining units. We believe that Shropshire Council should support this application and grant planning permission.”