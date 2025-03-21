Shifnal town council objects to plans for four new homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Khaira and Plant Limited want to redevelop ‘The Chalet’, which is at the rear of Netherwood Care Home in the Haughton area of the town.

The scheme would involve the removal of the existing building, as well as demolition and clearance of the existing commercial buildings and structures.

Writing on behalf of the applicant, Andy Williams of Advance Land & Planning Ltd, said the existing site is ‘somewhat incongruous’ and its redevelopment ‘provides the opportunity to enhance the character and appearance in this area, through a beneficial housing development that is entirely compatible with neighbouring residential development’.

Khaira and Plant Limited want to redevelop a chalet at the rear of Netherwood Care Home in Haughton, near Shifnal. Picture: Google

Mr Williams added that the vehicle movements will be similar to those associated with the existing commercial use, so the proposal will not have an unacceptable impact on highway safety.

“The response to the pre-application enquiry confirmed that in principle, the residential redevelopment of this incongruous and non-conforming commercial brownfield site may be considered acceptable having regard to the relevant policies of the Development Plan and other material considerations,” said Mr Williams.

“Accordingly, we trust that the application will be favourably considered and the proposed development approved subject to any appropriate conditions, which we hope to agree in due course.”

However, when discussing it at its Planning Committee, Shifnal Town Council decided to object ‘due to over development and unsatisfactory access’.

At the time of writing, no other representations had been submitted by the public on Shropshire Council’s planning portal, with the consultation period ending on March 20.