Nine-home proposal for near Shrewsbury resubmitted after previous scheme rejected

Nazmo Limited has targeted land near a former railway station off the B4397 in Baschurch. It includes an access drive, sewers and associated external works, and open space.

The site, which is currently vacant, has been subject to previous applications.

Full approval was granted in May 2013 for 11 houses, but that scheme was never implemented and approval subsequently lapsed three years later.

A fresh outline proposal was submitted in April 2021 but was refused. An appeal was lodged, but while it was agreed that a residential use for the site was acceptable in principle, the inspector felt that due to a lack of information, two of the reasons were still valid so the appeal was dismissed in May 2023.

Five months later, a futher application for 10 homes was submitted setting how a reduced scheme satisifed the two reasons for refusal. However, Shropshire Council again turned it down, citing a lack of information in respect of the possible acoustic impact from the railway line, and the size of the open space indicated in the illustrative layout.

Nazmo Limited want to build nine homes off the B4397 in Bachurch. Picture: Cadsquare Midlands Ltd

On behalf of the applicant, Cadsquare Midlands Ltd says the latest proposals aim to address the previous concerns.

“The applicant has commissioned an update acoustic report which was undertaken by ‘noise’ during November 2024 and the updated report forms part of this latest application,” it said.

“The latest layout arranges all of the units in a linear form to the north of the new access drive. These units are arranged to provide a continual massing and thus an additional buffer for the rear amenity areas from the railway to the south. The main habitable rooms are all located on the rear of the properties and the incorporation of the green space to the south of the access drive provides further separation between the dwellings and the railway line.

“In addition, the units will be designed with heat recovery and passive stack whole house ventilation systems which negate the need to open windows to achieve satisfactory levels of air circulation.”

The company added: “The current scheme of nine units provides five two-bed and four three-bed units giving a total of 40 bed spaces.

“A minimum on-site provision of open space equating to 1200 square metres is therefore required. The latest layout provides the required 1200sqm, thus this now satisfies the policy requirement and overcomes the reason for refusal number two.”

Anyone who wishes to comment on the proposal (planning reference 25/00795/FUL) should do so by March 31.