Banking hub plans approved for Shropshire market town

Cash Access UK Limited submitted plans to Shropshire Council for the proposal to happen at the banking hub in Green End in Whitchurch.

The building used to be the home of Halifax, but the bank closed in November 2022.

“Changes proposed as part of the property’s conversion from a retail unit to banking hub function includes installing heritage aesthetic styled signage to reflect the new banking hub services,” said Ridge and Partners, in a heritage statement submitted to the council.

“The heritage brand fascia and the projecting signage are to be situated at the top of the existing ground floor elevation and their heritage aesthetic will pay respect to the historical context.

“These additions are very much in keeping with the character of the area and will have very little impact on surrounding properties.”

The banking hub in Green End, Whitchurch, that used to be a Halifax bank. Picture: Google

Case officer, Melanie Williams said the proposal meets national guidance criteria and relevant policies.

“It is felt that the scale, location, design and materials to be used will respect the context of the site and will not be detrimental to the visual amenity of the area,” she said.

“I recommend permission is granted under the officer’s delegated powers.”