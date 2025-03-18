Plans lodged to replace garage near Shrewsbury after vehicle smash
A planning application has been submitted to restore a garage and carport after it was hit by a vehicle.
The incident happened at a bungalow on the junction of Featherbed Lane and the A5112 Whitchurch Road, near Battlefield to the north of Shrewsbury, on June 8, 2024.
A structural appraisal was subsequently carried out to assess the damage and structural integrity of the building.
Laura Borley, from LEB Architectural Design, said the majority of the impact force was taken by the carport and garage, and it was recommended that the existing structure be dismantled and disposed of.
“This recommendation has been implemented, and only a part of the former garage structure remains in situ,” said Ms Laura Borley.
“We seek the local authority’s permission for the full demolition of the garage (as was and as is) and to rebuild the garage and carport like-for-like prior to the collision and partial demolition.”