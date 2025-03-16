Marketing suite plan to sell a third of new Newport retirement village before apartments and bungalows are built

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

BestNature Limited has told Telford & Wrekin planners that work has started on its Untold Living branded development to the south east of Palisade Close and it is keen to sell units before it is completed in 2026.

But to avoid putting a marketing unit on the busy construction site, BestNature has applied to put a temporary unit on the car park of the Mere Park Garden Centre, off Stafford Road.

DHA Planning, agents for the developers, have told the council that Untold Living provides and operates retirement communities across England.

“One of their forthcoming schemes is a retirement village currently under construction on the eastern edge of Newport, located immediately west of Mere Garden Centre beyond the Newport Bypass (A41), which will offer a selection of apartments and bungalows.”

The Taylor Wimpey residential scheme has been completed, say the agents and now work on 113 units has commenced.

A \'retirement village\' is being built off Palisade Close in Newport. Picture: Google Maps

“Due to the size of the development site and to prevent any potential conflict with construction activities, the applicant has reached an agreement with the Mere Park Garden Centre to place the marketing suite within their grounds,” say the planning agents.

They add that the “main purpose” of the 28.65sqm suite will be to serve as a temporary local office to market the development to prospective customers.

“The intention is that by the time the development completes in 2026, 20-30 per cent of units will be sold in advance so that the highly communal nature and experience of the development will be in place from the outset,” they add.

The cabin will also “raise the profile of the residential development” which is “well hidden behind a tree line.”

The plan is to employ two local people as sales counsellors and will also be using this temporary facility as their recruitment base to build their operations team prior to completion of the community.

It will also be a benefit to the garden centre, say the agents.

“The proposal will ensure the successful establishment of the emerging residential community and will in the short term provide an additional income stream for the Garden Centre,” the agents add.