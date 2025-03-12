Oswestry Shop Front Guide approved to preserve historic features

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The guidance for businesses is set it in the Draft Oswestry Shop Front Guide which includes tips on paint colours, window stickers, and advice on incorporating historic features into a shop’s appearance.

Under the scheme, shop fronts will need to conform to a set of standards specifically designed for the area, with planners able to throw out applications for schemes which do not follow the rules.

The document was produced by Oswestry High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) project and delivered a £2.1m package of enhancements within the town centre. This was through a partnership between Historic England and the members of the Future Oswestry Group, consisting of Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry BID.

It included 11 new residential units, 16 enhanced and reinstated shop fronts, 730 square meters of enhanced commercial space, and 690 square meters of enhanced public realm. The guide was also produced in collaboration with the Oswestry and District Civic Society.

Despite Park Gate Florists, and the Old Coffee Pot tea room, in Church Street being altered over time, they have been described as \"retaining the harmony and balance of the early 19th Century building\". Picture: Google

Shropshire Council believe the document will help boost the image of Oswestry and provide a template for other market towns in the county to follow.

“Now more than ever it is important to attract shoppers to our town centres,” said Councillor Chris Schofield, portfolio holder for planning and regulatory services, and Councillor Mark Jones, portfolio holder for economic growth and regeneration.

“We want them to have a positive experience which encourages them to return. Having streetscapes that are unique and celebrates its past is important and attractive shopfronts is an aspect of that.

“This guide will help to assist owners and tenants to create a shopfront that contributes to that historic feel whilst celebrating what is unique about the town of Oswestry.

“The Oswestry Design Guide will be used to support the ongoing regeneration of the town. The guide has been produced for members of the public, owners and tenants, agents, consultants and developers to use to assist with the enhancement or design of shopfronts.

“This guidance will ensure that schemes are well considered and will raise the design quality of existing and new shopfronts.”