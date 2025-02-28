Former Shrewsbury gentleman's residence which became offices could now be turned into 'generous apartments'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Abbey House, in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, is a Georgian property dating from the 1720s. It was originally built as a gentleman’s residence before being adapted for its current use as professional offices.

The house is arranged over four floors including a basement, with a former coach house and stables attached to the north elevation.

The building has been deemed no longer viable as a commercial property, so new use is urgently required with residential use being considered the most likely to secure its long-term future.

“The scheme proposes a minimal sub-division of the house and outbuilding in order to retain its integrity, naturally resulting in the provision of a small number of generous apartments,” said Laith Zaza, from Arrol Green Architects.

Plans have been submitted to convert Abbey House in Shrewsbury into 10 apartments. Picture: Arrol Green

“The development will utilise the existing entrance which originally serviced the large car park for the former offices.

“Parking for the new build will provide two spaces for each of the semi-detached dwellings and one for each of the terraces.

“There is limited parking for Abbey House, as is the case with most town centre apartments, and there is on-street and public parking nearby along with a good public transport and shops nearby.

“We believe this proposal provides a strong benefit to the local community and the local economy and will enable the restoration and reuse of an important listed building.

“Works to the historic asset are a ‘light touch’ in terms of conversion from office to residential accommodation. This proposal will ensure the future of the heritage asset by sensitive restoration and enhancement.”

Anyonew who wishes to make a representation about the proposal (planning reference 25/00458/LBC) should do so by March 11.