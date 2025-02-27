Revealed: How much Shropshire Council spent on maintaining vacant buildings in the past year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Responding to a Freedom of Information request from the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council said that the total cost to date to maintain the properties is £558,913.68.

In total, there have been 19 residential and 28 commercial properties owned by Shropshire Council that have been vacant for more than six months.

This includes one-bed flats, one-bed houses, three-bed maisonettes, three-bed houses, office space, retail units, and industrial spaces.

The council says there is a variety of works planned and actively in progress relating to the vacant properites.

Councillor Dean Carroll, cabinet member for housing and assets, said: “There are a number of reasons why properties might remain vacant for a period of time. For residential properties, this could include older buildings subject to undergo major renovation, any due for demolition or others that may be held subject to planning permissions.

“For commercial properties, they could be held pending the arrival of new tenants and are being marketed or could be due for redevelopment, refurbishment or awaiting disposal.

“Whilst there are different challenges depending on the type of vacant property, Shropshire Council is managing maintenance costs prudently by following the advice of insurers to ensure risks are mitigated through appropriate security and management procedures.

“Regular inspections are undertaken, and appropriate interventions are made to secure vacant assets preventing unauthorised entry or damage. Where buildings are planned to remain vacant for a longer period and, especially over winter periods, systems are drained and services are decommissioned reducing the risk of damage through inclement weather.

“Conversely, on a risk assessment basis low level heating, dehumidifiers or passive ventilation measures may be instigated reducing the risk of deterioration.

“Any residential properties owned by the council and managed by STAR Housing which are vacant due to a tenant leaving the property are refurbished as soon as possible and let within industry benchmarked performance standards, set by the council.”