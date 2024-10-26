Charming Grade II listed cottage in the heart of Telford hits the market for cheap price

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The three-bedroom cottage "showcasing the quintessential features of a 17th-century timber-framed property" has hit the market for offers in excess of £280,000 with Purplebricks.

Yew Tree Cottage offers a blend of traditional charm and modern convenience and a cosy welcoming lounge with a log burner, centralised staircase and numerous exposed beams. Meanwhile, a sitting room, that is currently being used as a bedroom, has further beautiful period features and a log burner.

Off-road parking at Yew Tree Cottage. Picture: Purplebricks

A bespoke kitchen with a conservatory boasts a central breakfast/prep island described as a "perfect space for both cooking and socialising". The room also includes an American-style fridge freezer, a dishwasher, and a Belfast sink, that combine "functionality with a touch of rustic elegance".

Sitting room in the cottage. Picture: Purplebricks

Upstairs are two "good sized" bedrooms with a cosy seating area separating them.

Bedroom inside the cottage. Picture: Purplebricks

Outside, the cottage boasts a garden to the front and extensive lawned garden areas to the rear, benefitting from an elevated position.

Expansive gardens to the rear. Picture: Purplebricks

A decking area offers the perfect place for entertaining during the summer months whilst owners can also enjoy an outbuilding that is currently used for storage and a driveway providing off-road parking.

Entertaining area outside. Picture: Purplebricks

Situated in a "quiet, semi-rural area" of Telford, the listing says: "Yew Tree Cottage is within easy access to a wide range of amenities and offers a perfect blend of historical charm and modern convenience, with easy access to a wide range of amenities."

Kitchen at the cottage. Picture: Purplebricks

Further information can be found on Purplebricks.