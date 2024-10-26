Charming Grade II listed cottage in the heart of Telford hits the market for cheap price
A charming Grade II listed cottage tucked away in a secluded spot within the heart of Telford has been listed for sale.
The three-bedroom cottage "showcasing the quintessential features of a 17th-century timber-framed property" has hit the market for offers in excess of £280,000 with Purplebricks.
Yew Tree Cottage offers a blend of traditional charm and modern convenience and a cosy welcoming lounge with a log burner, centralised staircase and numerous exposed beams. Meanwhile, a sitting room, that is currently being used as a bedroom, has further beautiful period features and a log burner.
A bespoke kitchen with a conservatory boasts a central breakfast/prep island described as a "perfect space for both cooking and socialising". The room also includes an American-style fridge freezer, a dishwasher, and a Belfast sink, that combine "functionality with a touch of rustic elegance".
Upstairs are two "good sized" bedrooms with a cosy seating area separating them.
Outside, the cottage boasts a garden to the front and extensive lawned garden areas to the rear, benefitting from an elevated position.
A decking area offers the perfect place for entertaining during the summer months whilst owners can also enjoy an outbuilding that is currently used for storage and a driveway providing off-road parking.
Situated in a "quiet, semi-rural area" of Telford, the listing says: "Yew Tree Cottage is within easy access to a wide range of amenities and offers a perfect blend of historical charm and modern convenience, with easy access to a wide range of amenities."
Further information can be found on Purplebricks.