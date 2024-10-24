Grade II listed Lilleshall cottage with "green wonderland" garden is listed for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cobweb Cottage in the village of Lilleshall near Telford has hit the market this week (October 22) for 'offers in excess of' £370,000.

The cottage "offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of history" through persevered architectural details, such as fireplaces and exposed beams.

Owners can enjoy the tranquillity of rural living through the cottage's village setting while still living close to Telford and Newport.

The house on Church Road offers a cosy living environment and through its two inviting sitting rooms, each boasting their own fireplace, is "perfect for those who love to curl up by a warm fire" according to the listing.

The garden is also a highlight of the three-bedroom cottage. The listing describes the garden as a "green wonderland filled with whimsical shrubs, enchanted trees and a beautiful lawn". At the end of the "outdoor oasis" is a garage and a driveway that is perfect for storage.

The unique listing by James Du Pavey estate agents says: "Grab yourself a warm cup of tea and biscuits, I'm about to tell you a story. Once upon a time in the magical town of Lilleshall sat an enchanted three bedroom cottage, now this wasn't any old cottage, it was 'Cobweb Cottage'.

"Unlike its name this home was a cosy Grade II listed abode and over ruled any castle with its comforts. As you stepped into the front door you were instantly welcomed into a cosy living room with a feature fireplace to warm you up on those colder nights.

"Another sitting room could be found next to the living room holding another homely log burner and stairs to the first floor. Walk on through to the to the heart of the home, the kitchen, filled with cream cabinets, wooden work surfaces and tiled flooring. A utility space and family bathroom with a bath, shower, sink and toilet can be found next to the kitchen space.

"Now, we must haste upstairs where two spacious double bedrooms and a good sized single bedroom can be found."

