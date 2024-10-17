Beautiful renovated Grade II listed South Shropshire home with extensive plot hits the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The property in Ludlow has hit the market this week with Samuel Wood estate agents, based in Craven Arms, for offers in the region of £465,000.

The detached property has been "beautifully" renovated by its current owners and boasts a large plot of land. The three-bedroom house has retained its character, but boasts modern and contemporary living inside.

The Grade II listed property for sale in Ludlow. Picture: Rightmove and Samuel Woodn estate agents

Outside, the house offers a large gravelled driveway with ample space for parking and a large garden. Directly off the front of the property is a newly laid patio while the rear of the house enjoys a large decking area that is perfect for summer dining. The remainder of the property is laid to lawn with boundaries made up of fencing and hedging.

A new decking area at the property. Picture: Rightmove and Samuel Woodn estate agents

The listing says: "This Grade II listed detached property which has been beautifully renovated by the current owners sits in a plot just under 1/2 an acre. The property which benefits from LPG gas fired heating has accommodation to include reception hall, living room, kitchen/diner, toilet, bedroom/snug, two double bedrooms and bathroom.

The house's modern bathroom. Picture: Rightmove and Samuel Woodn estate agents

"Outside the property has driveway parking and a large garden."

Inside the Grade II listed property for sale. Picture: Rightmove and Samuel Woodn estate agents

However, although the property boasts cosy living and a beautiful appearance inside and out, the listing features the 'agents notes' that feature a potential downfall for some interested buyers.

Inside the Grade II listed property for sale. Picture: Rightmove and Samuel Woodn estate agents

It states: "Please note the property sits adjacent to the A49 and railway line."

The property's large gardens. Picture: Rightmove and Samuel Woodn estate agents

But adds: "If the new owner was able to able to get planning permission and build a property on the land there is an overage provision and they would need to pay a 40 per cent uplift of the value to the Earl of Plymouth Estates. This provision will be in place until 2038."

Entrance to the Grade II listed house for sale. Picture: Rightmove and Samuel Woodn estate agents

Further information on the Grade II listed property in South Shropshire can be found on Rightmove.