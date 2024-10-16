Charming country cottage dating back to the 1700s hits the market in Bridgnorth - take a look around

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One Midwinters in Chorley, Bridgnorth boasts a wealth of character inside and spacious gardens as owners can enjoy an idyllic setting.

The property that originally dates back to the 1700's has hit the market today (October 14) for a guide price of £650,000 with Mark Wiggin Estate Agents.

The 1700s cottage for sale, picture: Rightmove and Mark Wiggin Estate Agents

The three-bedroom cottage boasts extensive parking, a summer house, as well as garden strores and a kitchen garden area outside, as well as cosy living with period features inside including exposed beams and stonework.

Gardens extend to around an acre in size, picture: Rightmove and Mark Wiggin Estate Agents

The listing describes the property as a "charming country cottage boasting a wealth of character with a beautiful spacious garden situated in an idyllic setting".

Inside the cottage for sale, picture: Rightmove and Mark Wiggin Estate Agents

It adds: "One Midwinters is a charming country cottage boasting a wealth of character features including exposed beams and stonework. The cottage originally dates back to the 1700's with later additions, The property is entered via a porch leading to a spacious hall.

Inside the cottage for sale, picture: Rightmove and Mark Wiggin Estate Agents

"The ground floor accommodation comprises: a superb dining room with exposed beams and a large stone inglenook fireplace housing a wood burning stove. This room has a double aspect and enjoys views over the beautiful gardens. The sitting room is beautiful and light filled with a French door accessing the terrace. There is also a large stone fireplace housing a wood burning stove.

Gated access to the property, picture: Rightmove and Mark Wiggin Estate Agents

"The kitchen is fully fitted with units and appliances including an integrated fridge/freezer and a Range cooker. There is a cloakroom toilet to service the ground floor. On the first floor, the principal bedroom is spacious, has views over the gardens and built-in wardrobes. There are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom."

A kitchen garden, picture: Rightmove and Mark Wiggin Estate Agents

Meanwhile, outside the cottage benefits from wonderful spacious gardens that are around an acre in size.

"The gardens are mainly laid to lawn with some exceptionally well stocked herbaceous borders and shrubbery throughout," the listing adds. "There are a number of matures trees interspersed within the grounds. The property has an idyllic terrace area around it ideal for seasonal al-fresco dining and entertaining.

Gardens extend to around an acre in size, picture: Rightmove and Mark Wiggin Estate Agents

"There is a superb kitchen garden area and a various garden stores providing useful storage. There is also a summer house."

Further information on the cottage can be found on Rightmove.