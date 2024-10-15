Inside the Grade II listed 'Queen Anne-style' Shropshire townhouse with castle views as it goes up for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The property on Mill Street in Ludlow has been listed by Mark Wiggin Estate Agents - based in the South Shropshire town - with a guide price of £675,000. It is situated on "one of Ludlow’s most prestigious streets" and boasts sash windows as well as oak floorboards.

The four-bedroom townhouse offers views of Ludlow Castle and has been restored and decorated by the current owners. A courtyard area outside is ideal for entertaining guests while a cellar provides additional storage space.

The Grade II listed townhouse in Ludlow

The listing says: "50 Mill Street is a stunning Queen Anne-style Grade II listed property, laid over four floors, offering wonderful accommodation and showcasing beautiful character features throughout, including sash windows and original oak floorboards. The property has been meticulously restored and tastefully decorated by the current owners.

Inside the Grade II listed townhouse for sale

"Upon entering the property, you are welcomed into a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area. This area has dark wooden floors which contrast nicely with the brightly painted walls creating a cosy setting throughout. There is also a wood burning stove in a brick fireplace to enhance this.

The Grade II listed townhouse's kitchen

"The kitchen is fitted with units and features an island that offers additional storage. There are integrated appliances, including a dishwasher, Belfast sink, and Gas Range Master. A storage cupboard and access to the very large cellar area which is excellent for storage.

Cosy living inside the Grade II listed townhouse for sale

"The original beautiful staircase leads to the first floor, where the elegant sitting room and a bathroom, complete with a shower, are situated.

The original staircase Grade II listed townhouse for sale

"The sitting room features classic sash windows overlooking picturesque Mill Street and features an electric log burner. The second floor comprises two spacious well-lit double bedrooms and an additional bathroom, fitted with a bath. Views of Ludlow Castle can be seen from this bathroom's window. On the third floor, there are two further rooms, which could be used as bedrooms, a study, or for storage. Both rooms are lit by Velux windows.

One of four bedrooms inside the Grade II listed townhouse for sale

"The property is situated on one of Ludlow’s most prestigious streets, Mill Street. Adjacent to Broad Street, Mill Street boasts a wealth of Georgian architecture and is just a stone's throw from the vibrant Market Square and Ludlow Castle. The town offers many day-to-day amenities including supermarkets, pubs, restaurants, doctors and much more."

A courtyard outside the Grade II listed townhouse for sale

Further information on the property can be found on Rightmove.