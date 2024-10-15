Bird's eye footage gives fresh look at one of Shrewsbury's biggest new housing developments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Anwyl Homes started work at Five Oaks at the beginning of the year to build 106 homes on 11.3 acres of land at Churncote.

From the roadside it may look like progress is well underway, with the sales centre and a handful of the new homes having sprung up.

However, a bird's eye view shows there is still plenty of building to be done before the development is completed.

The Five Oaks development

Several excavators are dotted around the site to dig trenches and landscape the plots, with building materials placed in areas where they will be needed.