Plot of land with far-reaching views and permission for beautiful modern home hits the market

Planning application has been submitted to develop Pepperhill House on county lane near Albrighton, as shown shown in the CGI images produced by Peter James Property Ltd.

The application seeks permission to enlarge the existing house by approximately 5,500 sq feet with the opportunity to build an indoor swimming complex and/or a gym, and additional garaging.

The listing states that there is potential to change the design - subject to approval from the local authority.

CGI images show how Pepperhill House could look

Pepperhill House that is owned by directors of Peter James Property Ltd, Peter and Jane James, has been listed for offers in region of £950,000. A wooden stable block with independent access could also become a home office or separate annexe, and the listing adds that there may be an opportunity for future owners to rent the 18-acre field next door.

The building plot features a large amount of land

The listing says: "Pepperhill House is a stunning and unique building occupying two acres of spectacular landscaped gardens with far-reaching south-westerly views towards the Wrekin and Shropshire hills.

Landscaped gardens at Pepperhill House

"There is planning permission to enlarge the existing house to approximately 5,500 sq feet with the opportunity to build additional garaging, an indoor swimming complex, and/or a gym under its retained permitted development rights.

The current house

"A planning application is submitted for the replacement image shown on the CGI's, there is potential to change the design, subject to approval from the local authority.

An outbuilding that could be developed

"A wooden stable block with independent access has additional accommodation that could create a home office or separate annexe. There may be an opportunity to rent the 18-acre field next door if required."

Landscaped gardens at Pepperhill House

The listing notes that "the CGI image has been superimposed directly onto the grounds and gardens of the existing property".

Further information can be found on Rightmove.