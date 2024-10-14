Fancy living fancy? Then this Grade I listed stately home apartment is right for you

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The stately home, listed on the property website Zoopla, features three bedrooms, two baths and two reception areas for entertaining the whole court.

The property, which was originally built as a hospital in 1762, is described as having a 'modern elegance' despite being situated in Weald Moors Park, Preston, and features a grand staircase, en-suite kitchen, a kitchen breakfast room and a large entrance hall.

On the website, the property listing said: "Situated in the magnificent Grade I listed residents, No.10 offers a substantial First Floor Apartment with stunning views of the garden quadrangle at the front and expansive gardens at the rear.

The home comes with all the essentials to impress your guests

"The beauty of this property lies in the peaceful location, with close access to countryside walks. Being ideally placed for the local market towns of both Wellington and Newport."

The property is surrounded by a garden courtyard with a covered cloister, together with times outside lighting and is approached from the ground floor timber wooden staircase.

A grand walkway will impress all who enter

The website continued: "The current owners have thoughtfully infused modern elegance into this character-filled home, which sits within approximately two acres of communal gardens.

"The apartment also includes secondary glazing, garage, parking and several guest spaces for visitors.

The home features two reception areas, as well as three bedrooms and two bathrooms

The property, known as the 'Preston Hospital' is of Georgian design, being built by the Preston Trust Homes to be used as alms houses, with money donated by Lady Catherine Herbert.

In the early 2000s, Shropshire Homes developed the estate, transforming the alms house quadrangle into four luxury houses and six apartments.

A grand staircase for the personal use of this property comes with the property

More information on the property, and its history, can be found on the Zoopla website.