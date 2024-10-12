Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In 2019, the owners of The Bridge House in Wappenshall north of Telford were given permission to turn the former care home into a bistro restaurant.

According to the application, just before construction began, the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the project was "mothballed".

The building was once the home of Bridge House Day Care, a care facility that specialised in helping younger people with dementia, but it has stood vacant since 2018.

Now, the property's owners argue the Victorian building is "busy falling into disrepair" and have applied to Telford & Wrekin Council to change its use and extend the property.