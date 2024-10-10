Shropshire Star
Apartment plan for former Oswestry care home that closed after 'inadequate' CQC rating

Plans to turn a former care home into eight one-bedroom apartments have been revealed.

By Megan Jones
Published

Hartlands Rest Home on Salop Road in Oswestry closed in December 2023 following a visit from the Care Quality Commission that found the service to be 'inadequate'.

The home had been providing accommodation and personal care for people aged 60 and over.

When it closed, Shropshire Council confirmed it had been working with the service "for some weeks" over the inspection, but stated they had not expected the closure.

Hartlands was put up for auction earlier this year. Photo: Google
