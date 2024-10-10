A barn conversion with nearly 50 acres of land overlooking stunning south Shropshire countryside and the River Clun hits the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The cosy home and land enjoying a spectacular position with uninterrupted views across the unspoilt Shropshire countryside can be purchased as separate lots.

The house and extensive land in Clunton, Craven Arms has been listed with McCartneys LLP for exactly £1 million, however approximately 27 acres of productive pastureland is available separately for £300,000.

Shropshire residents have the fantastic opportunity to acquire this smallholding situated in a picturesque rural village location. The barn conversion and property known as 'Meadow Head' offers two bedrooms, 22 acres of land, and access to several outbuildings.

Outbuildings at Meadow Head, picture: Rightmove and McCartneys LLP

Tucked away in a private location overlooking the River Clun, a private driveway off the B4368 leads to the property that offers a living room, kitchen/dining room, boot room, shower room, and bathroom alongside the two bedrooms.

Meadow Head features ample space for parking and turning, while to the side of the property is a lawned area with ornamental trees, and an oil tank located at the rear of the property also features steps up to outbuildings and a grassed yard.

The property features beautiful countryside views, picture: Rightmove and McCartneys LLP

The listing says the property features a "variety of useful outbuildings offering a variety of uses".

Adding: "Meadow Head provides a desirable smallholding, with a peaceful dwelling in the heart of the Clun Valley. The former agricultural barn has been seamlessly converted into a comfortable and cosy home with the characteristics of a traditional farmhouse, from the large, welcoming kitchen leading from the side boot room/utility, together with the far-reaching views over the well-maintained pastureland and unspoilt countryside which surrounds it.

Inside Meadow Head, picture: Rightmove and McCartneys LLP

"The property provides advances of country life whilst possessing the comforts of a modern conveniences.

Inside Meadow Head, picture: Rightmove and McCartneys LLP

"The property occupies a peripheral setting of the rural village of Clunton, within the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), renowned for its scenic unblemished countryside, it is a true haven, relishing excellent rural walks and bridleways along the nearby Shropshire Way, and open countryside views across to Clunton Coppice."

Lot two consists of approximately 27 acres of land and is situated to the "top side of the B4368, council-maintained highway".

Lot two of land can be seen in blue, picture: Rightmove and McCartneys LLP

The listings states: "This land is laid to permanent pasture, in four enclosures, having a mains water supply, extending in total to approximately 27.02 acres (10.94 hectares). It offers a productive block of gently sloping permanent grassland bound by mature hedgerows and trees providing shelter and biodiversity."

Adding: "The land has been currently used for grazing livestock and leads itself to a variety of uses including agriculture, amenity, equestrian, tourism and offers future opportunities for investment in natural capital, carbon sequestration and biodiversity. It also enjoys with an elevated view across Clun Valley.

The large land for sale, picture: Rightmove and McCartneys LLP

"The purchaser of lot two will be required to erect a stockproof fence along the western boundary of the top left paddock, within one month of completion."

Further information on the land and barn conversion can be found on Rightmove.