Grade II listed bungalow-style property inside Apley Park hits the market

Turret Lodge on Apley Park in Bridgnorth offers access to 17 acres of parkland and panoramic views, as well as two bedrooms with en-suites and open-plan living inside.

According to the listing, the Grade II curtilage listed building is "thought to have been the bakehouse to the main ancestral hall" and features stone mullions and gothic-style windows dating from the late Georgian, and early Victorian era.

The unique house sits within a large courtyard, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

The unique house has been listed for £375,000 with Nock Deighton estate agents. It is said to have been maintained to a "very high" standard and is set within a secure courtyard.

Apley Park in Bridgnorth, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

Residents of Apley Park Mews benefit from access to the halls extensive parkland and leisure facilities that include an indoor gym. Owners of Turret Lodge can also enjoy miles of cross-country walking and cycling through the 17 acres of parkland.

Access to 17 acres of land. The property is appoached by a mile-long driveway, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

The listing says: "This imposing unique bungalow-style property has been maintained to a very high standard, being tastefully appointed throughout. The property is set within a secure courtyard making it an ideal lock up & go or idyllic country residence.

Behind the property, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

"Apley Park is set in the heart of undulating Shropshire countryside occupying an enviable position on this privately owned country estate which is renowned for its history enjoying peace and tranquillity yet being readily accessible to Bridgnorth and Telford.

Inside Turret Lodge, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

"The accommodation includes an open plan kitchen/dining room, and inner hallway with utility room off. The sitting room features a log burner and glazed door leading out to a large terrace area with 180-degree views across the parkland.

Inside Turret Lodge, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

"There are two generously proportioned bedrooms at either end of the house, each with en-suites."

Residents can access a gym, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

Turret Lodge is approached by a mile-long private driveway that sweeps through the glorious Apley Park landscape that leads to the River Severn. The property features private parking at the front of the property, within the main courtyard.

Apley Park in Bridgnorth, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

Further information about the property can be found on Rightmove.