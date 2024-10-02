Charming barn conversion with 'cottage-style garden' in south Shropshire countryside listed for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Situated in the village of Cleedownton near Ludlow, 'The Hen House' offers a peaceful retreat with stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

The barn conversion has been listed for £500,000 with Purplebricks and boasts three bedrooms, a extensive driveway and 'beautiful cottage-style garden'.

The listing says: "The Hen House offers rustic charm, with some aspects of the property dating back to the 1600s, and is nestled in the tranquil countryside of the desirable town of Ludlow.

The Hen House in south Shropshire, picture: Purplebricks

"This property offers a peaceful retreat with stunning views of the surrounding landscape. With an attractive inglenook fireplace, wood beams, a cosy log burner and oil-fired central heating, this property is not to be missed."

Entering the property, you are welcomed by a "large and inviting hallway stairs", and a living room and kitchen with character.

The barn conversion has retained its character with 'some aspects of the property dating back to the 1600's', picture: Purplebricks

Upstairs features three double bedrooms - all with ample storage and built-in wardrobes. One boasts an en-suite bathroom and separate family bathroom.

Meanwhile, outside owners can enjoy a "beautiful cottage-style garden", featuring established herbaceous borders and shrubs as well as a tiered lawn area, and attractive fruit trees to add to the charm.

The Hen House also features parking for several cars, a garage and separate shed.

The Hen House's kitchen, picture: Purplebricks

The property is located at the end of a driveway connected to the B4364, and is "not on the main road".

Further information can be found on Purplebricks.