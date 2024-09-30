Social housing applications in Shropshire for people not in 'statutor need' to be paused for this reason

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

More than 7,500 households are currently on the waiting list for homes in the county, but councillors say the online Shropshire Homepoint system used to process applications has been a hurdle to families who are in urgent housing need.

An announcement at this week’s meeting of Shropshire Council revealing upgrades are now underway was welcomed by Much Wenlock councillor Dan Thomas, who said more than 50 families in his division were awaiting an outcome on their applications.

“For me this is a huge issue, I’ve got lots of friends as well as residents who can’t stay in Wenlock when they’d like to, and it pains me to see them leave the town,” he said.

Councillor Dan Thomas.

“The affordable housing stock in Wenlock is good, but there is a need for me to keep young families in our town.