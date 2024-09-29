Access and solar panel concerns over plans to build houses at farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The application also includes ground mounted solar panels, the creation of a phosphate credit bank and ancillary work on land at Newburn Farm, Kington.

Messers Gwatkin of Bush Farm, Presteigne said the site is currently occupied by a range of steel framed agricultural buildings which have Class Q permission to be converted into houses. Another building has Class Q permission to be converted into two dwellings.

Three of the houses would have three bedrooms and two would be four-bedroomed, and 12 car parking spaces would be provided.

A public right of way, which is part of the 154-mile Herefordshire Trail runs through the site but it won’t be affected by the development.

Kington Town Council considered the application recently and Deputy Mayor Councillor Martin Woolford said there was a previous permission for the barns and the applicants are suggested this takes its place. He said the town needs housing and this has less impact on the town than other places would so he felt it was a sensible proposal.

But Councillor Nicki Cornish said: “It is a very narrow farm lane that goes to this development and there are already eight residential units up there and stables, so there is already lots of traffic and agricultural traffic.

“I don’t think that access is suitable for more traffic and they want to take solar panels off the roof and put them on the ground and they will be seen from the footpath.”

Councillor Buzz Bishop said the view walking along that lane is stunning and the houses would be right on the lane and the view would be gone forever.

Sewage was a main concerned for Councillor Elizabeth Banks while Councillor Martin Fitton said they spent lots of time on a neighbourhood plan and although it was not adopted, it did not include this site as members of the group felt further development at that site was in appropriate when there were other better sites.

Members agreed to recommend refusal of the plan on the grounds that the access is narrow and inappropriate for further traffic, the solar panels would be seen from the footpath, there is a steep bank down to the river and it may affect drainage, it is not affordable housing and other sites have been identified as more appropriate for development in the town.

Herefordshire Council will make a final decision by October 14.