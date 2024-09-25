Three incredible county houses in Shropshire with land going under the hammer from £65.000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The buildings are the latest to be included in Halls auctioneers' property and land auction at the company's Shrewsbury headquarters.

Grade II listed New Hall Farm is a period farmhouse on New Hall Lane in Bronington, near Whitchurch, and has a guide price of £100,000 to £125,000.

The six-bedroom house sits within generous gardens that extend to around 0.38 of an acre and has "great potential for modernisation and improvement to become an impressive family home," according to the auctioneers.

New Hall Farm, Bronington has potential to make an impressive family home

New Hall Farm boasts 3,500 square feet of living accommodation. The ground floor features a reception hall, lounge, dining room, laundry room, kitchen/breakfast room, garden room, cloakroom and utility room.

Meanwhile, the upper floor showcases six bedrooms, a dressing room, family bathroom and two loft rooms, while outside, the property also features a number of outbuildings which are said to be in various states of disrepair.

Elsewhere, Stone Cottage in Stanford, Halfway House near Shrewsbury and by the England/Wales border is described by Halls as a "highly desirable" detached cottage in need of extensive modernisation and improvement.

Stone Cottage, Stanford, Halfway House has a guide price of £225,000 to £250,000

The auctioneers adds that the building has potential for extension - subject to planning consents - and has a guide price of £225,000 to £250,000.

Stone Cottage features two reception rooms, a downstairs shower room, useful store room on the ground floor and three bedrooms, and a bathroom with a separate toilet upstairs.

The house is set in nearly a quarter of an acre of gardens with workshops, a garage and ample parking space.

Finally, enjoying a peaceful, rural setting, Llysty Farm House at Churchstoke, near Montgomery is a detached, two bedroom famhouse also requiring modernisation, and has a guide price of £200,000 to £225,000.

Llysty Farm House at Churchstoke, near Montgomery

The property boats a carport, workshop, barn and three small paddocks that extend to around one-and-a-half acres in size.

A lock up shop will also be sold at the auction starting at 3pm on Friday. Bristol Chambers on Dale Street in Craven Arms is described as "an end of terrace, lock up shop with two residential flats above and on-street parking".

The property has a guide price of £65,000.

Halls is also auctioning land situated parcel adjacent to Bridge House on Wrexham Road in Whitchurch. The land has been grazed but has potential for other uses - subject to planning consent - and has a guide price of £15,000 to £25,000.

Meanwhile, around 4.42 acres of "level, good quality mowing and grazing land" that is divided into two parcels and situated to the south east of Kynaston Farm on School Road in Ruyton XI Towns will be auctioned and has a guide price of £30,000 to £40,000.

And, Halls is also offering more than 25 acres of riverside arable and grass land in a private, unspoilt location near Holt, Wrexham that has a guide price of £180,000 to £200,000, while 3.6 acres of amenity land north of Newtown, near Wem is valued at between £35,000 and £40,000.

For further information about the properties and land, contact Halls on Tel: 01691 622602.