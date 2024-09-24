Inside the latest £1 million country manor house listed for sale in south Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

'The Dairy Farm' - as its known - is nestled within the south Shropshire village of Neenton and sits approximately seven miles from Bridgnorth, and has been listed for £1,175,000 with Berriman Eaton.

The country residence is a traditional home which has been extended to include more than 3,200 square feet of living space - arranged over two storeys - providing four double bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three reception rooms.

The Dairy Farm in Neenton has been listed for £1.175 million, picture: Rightmove and Berriman Eaton

An open front porch offers access into a reception hall that features stairs to the first floor, access to a guest cloakroom and a living room featuring a stone fireplace and French doors opening out onto a front terrace which enjoys surrounding views.

A luxurious kitchen area, picture: Rightmove and Berriman Eaton

Extending off the living room is a study area while a large breakfast kitchen is 'light and spacious'.

Inside The Dairy Farm, picture: Rightmove and Berriman Eaton

A 'snug' sitting area leads off the kitchen and features a cast-iron log burner and patio doors opening out to the rear. The house's formal dining room extends to around 27ft in size with a feature stone fireplace and a door opens into a boot room and laundry room.

A sitting room, picture: Rightmove and Berriman Eaton

A second staircase with under-stairs storage gives access to the first floor bedrooms. Meanwhile, the main staircase rises to the first floor landing which leads to an 'impressive' principal double bedroom suite with an en-suite bathroom.

The Dairy Farm features four double bedrooms and four bathrooms, picture: Rightmove and Berriman Eaton

Across the landing is a guest double bedroom which features the second staircase from the first floor and an en-suite bathroom with a separate shower.

The Dairy Farm features four double bedrooms and four bathrooms, picture: Rightmove and Berriman Eaton

Set within large grounds, the property includes formal gardens and adjoining paddocks that are suited for equestrian use. The Dairy Farm is approached by a long driveway from a lane and electric gate access.

Grounds extend to around 12.5 acres in size, picture: Rightmove and Berriman Eaton

A gravelled driveway sweeps around to the front and offers extensive parking. Grounds include manicured gardens with a feature pond, and a large stone terrace to the front front where owners can enjoy uninterrupted views.

A pond area in manicured gardens, picture: Rightmove and Berriman Eaton

Additionally, the property features a large secure timber shed approximately 25 ft in size.

Further information on the south Shropshire property can be found on Rightmove.