Former hairdressers' salon that could be converted hits the market

The former salon on High Street in Highley, near Bridgnorth, has hit the market for £90,000 with Nick Tart estate agents.

The ground floor features the main salon area with a kitchenette and toilet to the rear while the first floor of the property then features two rooms and a large loft space above.

The old salon inside, picture: Rightmove and Nick Tart

Elsewhere, a small courtyard can be found behind the property which is currently out of use according to the listing.

The property is in need of renovation, The old salon inside, picture: Rightmove and Nick Tart

The listing adds that the salon is currently a "commercial premises" but says a "change of use can be applied for".

A former hairdressers has been listed for sale, picture: Rightmove and Nick Tart

It says it "has much potential and could be used as a business premises once again or change of use could be applied for via the local authority and reverted back to a residential home".

A courtyard outside, picture: Rightmove and Nick Tart

Further information on the property can be found at Rightmove.