Former hairdressers' salon that could be converted hits the market
An out-of-use hairdressers in south Shropshire in need of renovation is up for sale.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The former salon on High Street in Highley, near Bridgnorth, has hit the market for £90,000 with Nick Tart estate agents.
The ground floor features the main salon area with a kitchenette and toilet to the rear while the first floor of the property then features two rooms and a large loft space above.
Elsewhere, a small courtyard can be found behind the property which is currently out of use according to the listing.
The listing adds that the salon is currently a "commercial premises" but says a "change of use can be applied for".
It says it "has much potential and could be used as a business premises once again or change of use could be applied for via the local authority and reverted back to a residential home".
Further information on the property can be found at Rightmove.