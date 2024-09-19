Border stone cottage which requires modernisation goes up for auction in Shrewsbury

With a guide price of £225,000 to £250,000, Stone Cottage, Stanford, Halfway House, situated between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, will be going under the hammer at a collective property and land auction later this month.

The auction is being held by Halls auctioneers at the company’s Battlefield headquarters in Shrewsbury on September 27 at 3pm.

The cottage possesses potential for extension, subject to planning consent and its front overlooks fields and offers views to the distant Welsh hills.

The ground floor accommodation comprises a kitchen, dining room with a beamed ceiling and log burner, inner hall, lean-to and sitting room with shower area and patio doors to the garden. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, including one with built-in wardrobes, a bathroom and a guest wc

Twin gates lead to a driveway parking area which gives access to a detached garage and adjoining workshops.

The gardens, which also require extensive landscaping, provide fantastic potential for the purchaser to introduce their own ideas and designs. To the front are established shrubbery beds and borders while the spacious but overgrown rear gardens include a nature pond, fruit trees, specimen shrubs and plants, greenhouse and store sheds.

Viewing is by appointment with Halls’ Barker Street office in Shrewsbury on 01743 236444 or by emailing shrewsbury@hallsgb.com