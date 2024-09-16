The reason this one-acre plot near Ironbridge is up for auction for £1.3m

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The plot of land, which contains a four-bedroom bungalow, is situated off Calcutts Road in Jackfield, near Ironbridge.

Earlier this year, Government inspectors overturned Shropshire Council's decision to refuse a planning application on the site, and granted permission for the building of seven homes.

Developers had submitted plans back in April 2022 to demolish the existing bungalow and replace it with a larger property, alongside a further six homes.

Photo: Rightmove/Harding Green

The homes would be made up of a mix of three- and four-bedroom properties, each with parking and private gardens.