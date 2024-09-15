'An extraordinary opportunity': The Grade II listed gothic vicarage in need of major TLC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incredible Grade II listed Burrington House near Ludlow has gone on the market for offers within the region of £450,000.

Designed by the prominent English Gothic Revival church architect, George Frederick Bodley, the stunning property was built in 1862 as a vicarage for the nearby St George's Church.

Bodley is famous in architectural circles for his association with William Morris, and it is said that Bodley's commissions for stained glass and decoration helped drive Morris's success.

A true slice of architectural history, Burrington House is believed to be Bodley's earliest vicarage and illustrates how he adapted the High Victorian style he used for his churches, to a Gothic style suitable for a vicarage.

Now, 162 years on, the amazing property remains unspoilt in its original condition, described by Historic England as "remarkably intact both externally and internally".

It isn't however entirely untouched by the passage of time, and today requires extensive modernisation and renovation.

But for those with the skills - and funds - Burrington House could no doubt be an incredible family home.

On the ground floor, there are three spacious reception rooms with original large windows, wooden flooring and fireplaces, a large kitchen with various parlours, a coat room, a downstairs bathroom and a grand staircase.

Upstairs are seven bedrooms with a family bathroom, WC and two further sitting rooms.

The home comes with 3.57 acres of land which is made up of mostly woodland, being almost entirely surrounded by wildlife.

A two-storey outbuilding and the old stables are to the rear of the property, alongside a large open-fronted barn.

The home is being listed by Ludlow-based Mark Wiggin Estate Agents, who describe the sale as "an extraordinary opportunity to restore a fantastic country property".

It's available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/152067707