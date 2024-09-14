North Shropshire land with barn, shed, and potential equestrian or agricultural uses for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The land on Little Acorn Farm on Hornspike Road in Whixall has hit the market with Barbers Rural Consultancy LLP for a guide price of £185,000.

The 'well-equipped smallholding' is 3.63 acres (1.47 hectares) in size and features a steel portal framed shed and a pole barn.

The land features a steel portal framed shed and pole barn, picture: Rightmove and Barbers Rural Consultancy LLP

The steel framed building is described as a "concrete block with Dutch boarding above, split level, open fronted with access to rear."

The building has most recently been used for housing stock and for storage, and the listing suggests the "building could be easily adapted to create American barn style stabling."

The land features a steel portal framed shed and pole barn, picture: Rightmove and Barbers Rural Consultancy LLP

Meanwhile, the land's open fronted pole barn is an ideal space for storage or housing of stock.

The land features a steel portal framed shed and pole barn, picture: Rightmove and Barbers Rural Consultancy LLP

The buildings are located to the rear of the site and a hardcore track gives access from the road. Land lies either side of the buildings and is split into two parcels "with potential to sub-divide further, the level land would be ideal for creation of a manège" - subject to the necessary permissions.

Mature hedgerows surround the site "offering protection for stock but also providing privacy."

The land has potential equestrian uses, picture: Rightmove and Barbers Rural Consultancy LLP

The listing adds: "For those with equestrian interests the network of surrounding quiet country lanes and bridlepaths would provide ideal hacking out opportunities and a number of well-reputed competition venues and facilities are within close proximity."

Further information on the land in between Wem and Whitchurch can be found on Rightmove.