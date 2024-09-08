Shropshire wedding venue's plan for shepherd huts in historic walled garden is rejected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Earlier this year, the owners of Delbury Hall in Diddlebury near Craven Arms applied for planning permission to install ten shepherd huts in the venue's walled garden as wedding accommodation.

Until January this year, the early Victorian walled garden was rented by Mynd Hardy Plants, but after the business stopped operating as a nursery the garden was left abandoned.

"There is nobody looking after the garden and so the whole walled garden is quickly falling into neglect as nature is taking over," stated the recent application.