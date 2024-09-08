Council recommends decision on first homes for former Ironbridge Power Station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Barratt David Wilson Homes has been seeking permission for the homes at the Buildwas site since last year – with an initial plan rejected by Shropshire Council over concerns about the "quality of design".

Now the council's planning department has confirmed that a second proposal for the 109 homes is recommended for approval at a committee meeting on September 24.

If the plans get the green light it would mean the first group of homes could be built on the former power station site.

The company Harworth, which bought the entirety of the power station site in 2021, secured overall planning permission that same year for what will effectively be a new town, made up of 1,000 homes – called 'Benthall Grange'.

There has been back-and-forth over the latest proposals from Barratt David Wilson Homes, with some opposition from neighbouring Telford & Wrekin Council.

The authority, which is a consultee on the plans, voiced its concerns as part of the consultation over the proposal – specifically over the design of the houses proposed, and the space between the homes planned.

Discussions with Shropshire Council have resulted in the applicants amending their plans for the houses on the site.

If plans are approved on September 24 the decision would be a landmark step for the site, which is one of the largest proposed housing developments being created in Shropshire.

While the decision would only cover one small portion of the site, Harworth's approved plan for the overall area would see the creation of 1,000 new homes, a retirement village, up to 200,000 sq ft of employment space – comprised of offices and light industrial units, along with a 'local centre offering convenience retail and other services'.

The company said the plans will also provide a range of community amenities such as allotments, sports pitches, and a new primary school.