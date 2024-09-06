Plans for five new industrial units on site of former Telford factory deferred

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mercia Real Estate (HPE) Limited submitted plans for the scheme at the former GKN Sankey site at Hadley Castle Works in Telford.

The units would include ancillary office space, with associated parking, EV parking, gatehouses, cycle shelters, an attenuation pond, and landscaping also part of the plans.

However, the scheme was met with widespread criticism, with over 300 objections lodged.

"We know, and support, development and employment in the area," said Councillor Gemma Offland, ward member for Hadley and Leegomery.

"However, it shouldn't be at the cost of residents' health, wellbeing and layout within the area. We know GKN Sankey has been there for many years, but even that came with some concerns.

"I object on the layout of the bays facing residential properties, while highway congestion along the A442 has always been a problem in the area, not to mention all of the traffic along Hadley Park Road which is a residential area."

The proposed development at the former GKN facility in Hadley Park East. Picture: bhpdesign

However, Sam Clark, chief executive officer of Mercia Real Estate, said the firm has taken on board feedback from technical consultees and members of the public.

"We've extensively liaised with National Highways and the highways authority to ensure the proposal is acceptable and can be recommended for approval," he said.

"The site is located in a strategic employment area. It hasn’t come forward previously due to a lack of investment and its historic ownership.

"Mercia Real Estate has prepared a planning application and has already invested £7 million in the refurbishment of one of the existing buildings and has committed to in excess of £80 million to complete the project."

Mr Clark added that the company is already in advanced negotiations with interested parties, with the site creating 1,970 jobs.

"We must remember this includes previously developed land which has a long history of employment," he said.

"The development will create an economic boost."

Councillor Thomas Janke, sitting on the planning committee, said that applications of such scale 'need to bring along residents with them'.

"When we consider there have been 300 objections and a lot of unknowns and fear in the room, we need to consider residents' concerns," he said.

Councillor Nigel Dugmore added: "It is going to be difficult to find planning reasons for no development for industrial use on this site, and the applicant has mitigated some of the issues, but not all.

"We don’t know who will be there, but it will probably be someone operating 24/7.

"I do think a bit of thought needs to go into this, and really this application should be an outline one so once we know who will be the operator in these buildings, we can start to iron out these details."

The application was therefore deferred.