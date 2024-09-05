Derelict 'character' house in rolling countryside for sale - but a lot of work is needed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On the market for £400,000, Stanbourne House at Apley, between Bridgnorth and Broseley, enjoys a tranquil setting, surrounded by more than one acre of land. There isn't even a driveway or path up to the house.

However, a lot of work is needed before anyone can live there, with holes in the roof, no doors or windows, a crumbling chimney, and trees growing out the top.

In its listing, agents Balfours LLP say: "Situated within the rolling Shropshire Hills and close to the River Severn, Stanbourne House is a delightful character property which enjoys an attractive rural setting overlooking stunning countryside.

The derelict Stanbourne House. Photo: Balfours LLP

The house is just a stone's throw from the River Severn. Photo: Balfours LLP

"The house is surrounded by circa 1.04 Acres (0.42Ha) with views from all aspects towards private woodland, pasture and the parkland setting of Willey Estate."

Despite its rural location, a mains water connection is on site, with an electric connection available on the nearby lane, while "an old septic tank so a sewage treatment plant will probably need to be implemented".

It's described as a character property. Photo: Balfours LLP

The house is nestled in the Shropshire countryside. Photo: Balfours LLP

And, even though it's just a short distance from the River Severn, the flood risk is described as "very low".

The lane leading up to Stanbourne House. Photo: Balfours LLP

More details can be found on Rightmove.