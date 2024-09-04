L-shaped four-bed Telford house for auction from just £29,000 - but needs 'modernising'

But one in Telford is due to be auctioned next week, starting at that price, although a fair bit of work is needed to bring it up to scratch.

Located on Westbourne, in the Woodside area of the town, it contains two reception rooms, a toilet, hallway and kitchen on the ground floor, with four bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs.

Property auctioneer Bond Wolfe is selling the house, and described it as an "end terraced property, standing back from the road behind a foregarden".

Outside the house. Photo: Bond Wolfe

The view inside the front door. Photo: Bond Wolfe

The front door is not immediately obvious, tucked away in the corner of the L-shaped house.

Bond Wolfe's listing adds: "The property benefits from having a gas fired central heating system and UPVC double glazing, however it is in need of modernisation."

Inside the kitchen. Photo: Bond Wolfe

The living room. Photo: Bond Wolfe

This need for modernising is apparent once inside, with bare floors and walls throughout.

The house is due to be auctioned next Thursday(12), but before then anyone interested in viewing it can do so on Monday (9), so long as they book through Bond Wolfe first.

Upstairs, including a view of the family bathroom. Photo: Bond Wolfe

The hallway, one of many areas with bare floor. Photo: Bond Wolfe

The listing can be found on the Bond Wolfe website.