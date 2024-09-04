Bungalow plan for site that once had houses on it refused over flood risk issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Advance Land & Planning Limited wanted the properties and associated garages on the site of the former 17 and 18 Donnington Drive in The Humbers, Telford, which previously housed two semi-detached homes.

The initial scheme comprised of four bungalows; however, this was reduced after Telford & Wrekin Council felt that would represent an over-development of the site.

“These comments were duly taken on board by the applicant and the scheme was reduced to three dwellings, with the two properties located to the rear of the site being re-positioned and now having a presence when viewed further along Donnington Drive,” reads a delegated appraisal report from Telford & Wrekin Council.

“Officers are therefore satisfied that the revised scheme of three dwellings can be easily accommodated on the site without appearing as an over-development or a cramped form of development.

"The scheme is not considered that have a significantly detrimental impact upon the character and appearance of the area, noting that the plot sizes are comparable to the properties within the immediate area.”

Donnington Drive.

However, the council had concerns about flooding, which were backed by both Donnington & Muxton Parish Council and Lilleshall Parish Council.

“Unfortunately the submitted flood risk assessment does not meet the minimum requirements,” said Telford & Wrekin Council planners.

“First and foremost this is to establish whether the proposed development is suitable for the specific risk at the site.

“This is determined through the exception and sequential tests. If these are satisfied then mitigation of flood risk can be considered, any proposals involving raising ground levels must determine the impacts on neighbouring properties and establish flood compensation if required.”

The application was therefore refused.