Controversial plans for homes on Shropshire village pub car park refused after backlash from locals

Outline planning permission to build five homes on the car park of the Punch Bowl Inn in the village of West Felton near Oswestry was submitted back in June.

Developers Trust Inns, which owns the pub, said in their planning statement that they planned to build a terrace of four three-bedroom houses and a one one-bedroom flat above a garage on land to the rear of the village pub.

But the proposals caused backlash in the village. By the time the consultation closed, 124 objections had been made to Shropshire Council.