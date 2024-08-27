Thriving café and bed & breakfast on the market - with part of medieval castle wall in the garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Poppy House, currently operating as a family-run café and bed & breakfast, has gone on the market.

The substantial Grade II listed property in the heart of the town includes four double en-suite bedrooms, a three-bedroom annexe perfect for owners' residence and a separate two-bedroom cottage.

Agents Grantham's Estates say the "versatile gem" offers flexibility for the new owners, who could continue the businesses or transform the property into a "magnificent residential estate".

Photo: Grantham's Estates/Rightmove

Photo: Grantham's Estates/Rightmove

Originally built in the 16th century, and later extended, the property was once a bakery and contained within the building's private gardens is a section of the Grade I listed castle wall.

Photo: Grantham's Estates/Rightmove

Once one of the largest castles in Shropshire, Bishop's Castle was built by the bishops of Hereford between 1085 and 1127.

Photo: Grantham's Estates/Rightmove

During the 17th century it was allowed to fall into ruins and was used extensively as a quarry for building materials by the inhabitants of the town.

Inside the historic property is filled with character too - with exposed beams and sometimes uneven wooden flooring.

It's currently on the market for offers over £550,000 and is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/151712705.