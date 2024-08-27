Thriving café and bed & breakfast on the market - with part of medieval castle wall in the garden
A popular café in Bishop's Castle has gone up for sale.
The Poppy House, currently operating as a family-run café and bed & breakfast, has gone on the market.
The substantial Grade II listed property in the heart of the town includes four double en-suite bedrooms, a three-bedroom annexe perfect for owners' residence and a separate two-bedroom cottage.
Agents Grantham's Estates say the "versatile gem" offers flexibility for the new owners, who could continue the businesses or transform the property into a "magnificent residential estate".
Originally built in the 16th century, and later extended, the property was once a bakery and contained within the building's private gardens is a section of the Grade I listed castle wall.
Once one of the largest castles in Shropshire, Bishop's Castle was built by the bishops of Hereford between 1085 and 1127.
During the 17th century it was allowed to fall into ruins and was used extensively as a quarry for building materials by the inhabitants of the town.
Inside the historic property is filled with character too - with exposed beams and sometimes uneven wooden flooring.
It's currently on the market for offers over £550,000 and is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/151712705.