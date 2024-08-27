Shop in Ludlow town centre can become flat despite town council's objection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of 19 Bull Ring in the town centre have been given permission to turn the store into a flat.

The application, submitted in June, argued that the current economic climate meant there was a "diminishing appetite" for new businesses to operate from high streets due to "unaffordable rent, rates and energy bills".

The applicants pointed to other shops in Ludlow remaining vacant and said there was still a market for residential properties.

But Ludlow Town Council objected to the application, arguing that "the claim made that high rents are a problem and shops are not being filled is a misleading argument because rents are decided by landlords (owners) so this is completely within the owner's control".

The town council admitted there was a "high turnover of businesses at present" but said that retail premises were being filled again.

Photo: David Dunford/Historic England

Another objection, raised by Mr Charles Glasgow, argued the change would "set a dangerous precedent" by reducing the number of the town's retail premises, which he argued would "affect the vibrancy and longevity of Ludlow as a shopping destination".

Despite the objections, Shropshire Council has approved the plans. The decision report stated: "Officers acknowledge the property’s prominent town centre location and the town council’s view that its longstanding emptiness results from the applicant seeking an overly high rent rather than from lack of demand for retail premises.

"Nevertheless, it has been actively marketed by an experienced local estate agent for several years now, and there are other vacant retail units available locally as well."

The report also pointed to the property being situated outside of the 'primary shopping area' as designated in the Site Allocations and Management of Development Plan, and said there was no specific policy that would require the retention of a retail space.

It added: "Indeed, several broadly similar applications have been approved in recent years under the same policy context, and refusing the current proposal on such grounds would be difficult to defend at appeal.

"On balance, therefore, it is considered acceptable in principle."

The full plans can be viewed online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 24/02262/FUL.