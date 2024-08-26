Retrospective permission wanted to convert former pub into apartments
Partly retrospective planning permission is being sought for the conversion of a former pub into apartments.
The application, which has been submitted to Shropshire Council, is for the former Hare & Hounds on Bernards Hill in Bridgnorth.
The pub actually closed in 2017, with approval granted in 2018 for a change of use from a public house to residential accommodation.
The latest proposal asks permission for a specific redevelopment of the site.