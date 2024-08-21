Meet the Shropshire couple who converted a Victoran railway station into a house that they’re now selling for £975,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Steve Rawlings, 74, and his wife Lisa 54, snapped up the run-down site of the former Coalport Station near Ironbridge, back in 2002 for £365,000.

The pair then set about renovating the station, which opened in 1863 as part of the Severn Valley Railway Line and served passengers for 100 years.

They completely transformed the main building, grounds and platforms, as well as adding two vintage train carriages - spending £400,000 in the process.

The picturesque site was converted into a stunning family home and thriving holiday business within two acres of land, which the couple are now reluctantly selling.

Railway enthusiast's now have the chance to own their ultimate home after the historic train station went on the market for £975,000.

Steve Rawlings and his wife Lisa pose outside their dream home created by transforming an abandoned Victorian train station in Ironbridge, Shropshire

Business owner Steve, a grandfather-of-four, said: "We bought the property in 2002 when it was virtually derelict.

"There was no train or track, and the entire area was overgrown with weeds and brambles. It was so unusual and unlike anything we had seen before.

"We were searching for a property where we could live away from the hustle and bustle as Lisa has health needs.

"This place was the perfect escape. The property was enchanting from the start, and as time passed, we had a clear vision of what we wanted to do with it.

"We decided to get railway carriages and renovate them for holiday lettings as they had in bygone days.

"It’s proved so popular that one set of guests have been back 15 times. We estimate we’ve hosted nearly 2,000 bookings over the years.”

The restoration prorocess of the property and train carriages at the former Coalport Station near Ironbridge, Shropshire, which is up for sale.

The couple say the property's location is one of its main draws as it sits near the historic Ironbridge Gorge and the picturesque Shropshire Hills.

Steve added: "We’re in a UNESCO world heritage site for the Ironbridge Gorge, the cradle of the Industrial Revolution.

"We're also ten minutes from the motorway yet it’s one of the quietest places in Britain. It's so unique.

"We’re less than 100m as the crow flies from the river, but we’re 50m above the flood plain, so we don’t get flooded.

“The people of Shropshire are accepting and there’s a terrific community spirit here.

“We’re only selling because of Lisa’s health and we need somewhere we can install lifts or perhaps a bungalow. I also run another business.

"We’re definitely staying in the same area. Shropshire offers a gentler old fashioned way of life, something that we cherish.

“There’s so much potential on the site. With planning permission and you can build a few more railway tracks even re-build the old signal box.

"You have a revenue stream already which will cover future building costs.”

Station house - The property at the former Coalport Station near Ironbridge, Shropshire, which is up for sale.

The period house boasts five bedrooms and three reception rooms, as well as a waiting room on the opposite platform which is currently used as an office.

The first of the bedrooms is on the ground floor, with a private ensuite and adjoining dressing room while upstairs are three more bedrooms.

Dating from the 1960s, the two Great Western Mark 1 carriages were purchased and installed on the old railway line, accessed from the original platform that is landscaped for outdoor dining.

Carriage one provides three bedrooms, with two bathrooms and a fully equipped open-plan living and kitchen area.

Carriage two offers two bedrooms and two en-suite bathrooms, along with an open-plan live-in area and fully equipped kitchen.

Station house carriage - The property at the former Coalport Station near Ironbridge, Shropshire, which is up for sale.

The property is being advertised an an 'ideal home and business opportunity' with £65,000-a-year income made from letting out the two carriage holiday homes.

It is currently up for sale for offers in the region of £975,000 and is being listed by Berriman Eaton in Bridgnorth, Shrops.

The listing states: "An ideal home and business opportunity in a most unique Shropshire settings.

"This former Victorian Train Station dating back to around 1863 set in around two acres of grounds which includes a detached four bedroom residence, detached office and two vintage railway carriages as well as two vintage goods wagons which are run as a successful holiday let business."