'Beautiful' farm in the same family for 68 years up for sale for £2.7 million

Little Hall Farm at Newcastle-on-Clun, near Craven Arms, is on the market with agents Halls with a guide price of £2.725 - £2.775 million.

It is being sold as whole or in two lots.

Pretty Little Hall Farmhouse

Lot one, which has a guide price of £1.45 - £1.5m, comprises a picture postcard, stone, Grade II listed farmhouse with two additional self-contained annexes, traditional farm buildings with potential for conversion, purpose-built livestock sheds and 81.57 acres of fertile pastureland with extensive River Clun frontage.

With a guide price of £1.275m, lot two comprises a 255.64-acre block of upland grassland suitable for grazing or grass conservation.

The farmstead, formerly owned by the Price family for 68 years, is situated around 650 feet above sea level and is surrounded by fertile, riverside grazing land with two ponds and conservation areas accentuating its natural beauty.

The farmhouse accommodation, which has potential for sympathetic modernisation and improvement, comprises a cellar, ground floor kitchen and living room, two first floor bedrooms and a shower room and two second floor bedrooms and a WC.

Integral with the farmhouse are two additional residential annexes which provide self-contained accommodation.

The ground floor annexe has a hall, bedroom, dining room, bathroom, kitchen and living room, while the first floor annexe has a kitchen, bedroom, shower room and combined living and dining room.

A well-stocked front garden has been tastefully landscaped and the farmhouse has a stone garage.

The outbuildings comprise a store shed with steps to a first floor loft and an open fronted double garage with a loft.

There are also a stone former granary and traditional stone range, which both have development potential, subject to planning consent.

The farm buildings comprise a garage, six-bay lean-to store shed, seven-bay barn, cattle barn with a three-bay, lean-to loose housing shed, store shed, four-bay barn with lean-to store shed, eight-bay barn with two lean-to cattle sheds and a sheep shed.

The block of upland grassland in lot two is located between 650 to 1,350 feet above sea level and provides good grazing for livestock.

Solar panels were installed in November, 2014 and have the capacity to generate 3.92 kilowatts.

Viewing is by appointment with Peter Willcock or Rachel Howson at Halls on 01743 450700.