Take a look at this barn and land for sale in Shropshire with permission for conversion

The land in Munslow, Craven Arms is approximately 0.77 acres in size and has permission to convert Clee View Barn into modern living accommodation featuring four bedrooms.

The proposed accommodation includes a hall, kitchen/dining room, a sitting room, utility/boot room, a snug and a toilet as well as four bedrooms, two bathrooms - one being an ensuite - and a study that could serve as a fifth bedroom.

The barn and its land, picture: Rightmove and Knight Frank

Additional outbuildings have proposed uses as car ports and storage. Outside, a driveway will 'wind through the adjoining field from the lane up to the barn'.

The current land and site is elevated and provides superb views from many parts, and while grounds are currently old yard and grazing, the planning permission that has been granted includes the creation of terraces and gardens.

A map of the barn's land, picture: Rightmove and Knight Frank

The listing says it will be the "responsibility of the purchaser to fence the site on completion."

The planning permission that has been granted for the redundant barn can be viewed using the reference: 20/01195/FUL

Inside the barn, picture: Rightmove and Knight Frank

Situated in a rural setting, the beautiful countryside that surrounds the village Munslow features many 'wonderful walks'. And, as well as a pub in the village there is also the The Tally Ho at Bouldon nearby as well as services in Aston Munslow and a primary school at Diddlebury.

Countryside views in thr rural setting, picture: Rightmove and Knight Frank

Clee View Barn and its land has been listed with Knight Frank estate agents and further information can be found on Rightmove.