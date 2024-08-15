Former inn that is 'pub in name only' can't be turned into family home despite not serving in years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council has ruled that the former Sun Inn in Norbury near Bishop's Castle cannot be made into a home after the applicants "failed to justify the loss" of the community facility.

The building has reportedly not operated as a full-time public house since 2014. Since then, it has been known as The Coach House and has been used as a restaurant, bed and breakfast and most recently as Airbnb accommodation.

A monthly "pop-up pub" was run at the site in 2018 but the business shut down in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The application stated that the building is now "a pub in name only" and applied for the change of use to "market the property to its best advantage".