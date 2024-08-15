Plans lodged to build two family homes in grounds of historic Elizabethan hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The owners of Clive Hall in Clive, near Grinshill, have applied to build two new homes on part of their extensive three acres of grounds.

Clive Hall is not a listed building, despite having elements dating back to the 17th century, but is a non-designated heritage asset - meaning the local planning authority considers it to contribute to the local history, character and distinctiveness.

While some of the older elements of the timber-framed hall can be seen, an extensive refurbishment in the late 1800s modernised the property and many of the original features are no longer visible.