Two derelict barns with permission for conversion on the market for £400,000

The traditional barns on Holyhead Road in Bicton, Shrewsbury offer development opportunity for conversion to provide generous three and four bedroom dwellings.

Permission has been granted to extend the first barn - that extends to approximately 180 sqm in size over two floors - into a a three bedroom property. The barn's ground floor plans include three bedrooms, one en-suite and one bathroom. Meanwhile, plans for the first floor include an open plan kitchen with a dining area, a sitting room and a galleried landing.

The barns for sale, picture: Rightmove and Carter Jonas

The barns have permission for conversion, picture: Rightmove and Carter Jonas

Plans for barn two - that extends to approximately 260 sqm in size over two floor - are similar to barn one, but the ground floor will feature four bedrooms, and the first floor will feature a large kitchen, dining room, and a sitting room.

Exposed timber frames, picture: Rightmove and Carter Jonas

Both barns retain a wealth of traditional features including exposed rafters and beams, and will benefit from a generous private garden, a shared courtyard and a private garage.

Inside the derelict barns, picture: Rightmove and Carter Jonas

The barns listed with Carter Jonas are located on the outskirts of Bicton off a private driveway with an open countryside surrounding. The village is approximately three miles from Shrewsbury.

Plans, and the land, picture: Rightmove and Carter Jonas

Further information can be found on Rightmove.