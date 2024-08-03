Two large pieces of land for sale in Shrewsbury
Two large pieces of agricultural land have been listed for sale.
The separate listings of land in Poynton Green, Shrewsbury with 48.94 and 8.41 acres available are for sale by 'Informal Tender' with a closing date of Friday, August 30 at 12pm.
The larger piece of land has been listed for £500,000 while the smaller land has been listed for £100,000.
The land is currently laid with winter barley and features 'good' roadside access. The land also benefits from a water abstraction licence - 'that gives owners the right to take a certain quantity of water from a source of supply' according to the Government.
Listed with Bowen estate agents, the land is within close proximity to the village of Shawbury and within a short drive from Wem, Shrewsbury and Telford.
The listing says: "The land may be viewed at any reasonable time during daylight hours as long as accompanied by a sale brochure."
Both pieces of land can be viewed on Rightmove.