Two large pieces of land for sale in Shrewsbury

The separate listings of land in Poynton Green, Shrewsbury with 48.94 and 8.41 acres available are for sale by 'Informal Tender' with a closing date of Friday, August 30 at 12pm.

The larger piece of land has been listed for £500,000 while the smaller land has been listed for £100,000.

A map of the larger land (48.94 acres) for sale, picture: Rightmove and Bowen

The smaller piece of land for sale for £100,000, picture: Rightmove and Bowen

The land is currently laid with winter barley and features 'good' roadside access. The land also benefits from a water abstraction licence - 'that gives owners the right to take a certain quantity of water from a source of supply' according to the Government.

The land in Poynton Green, Shrewsbury, picture: Rightmove and Bowen

One piece of the land boasts nearly 50 acres, picture: Rightmove and Bowen

Listed with Bowen estate agents , the land is within close proximity to the village of Shawbury and within a short drive from Wem, Shrewsbury and Telford.

The listing says: "The land may be viewed at any reasonable time during daylight hours as long as accompanied by a sale brochure."

Both pieces of land can be viewed on Rightmove.