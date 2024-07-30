Housing developer reacts after plans for more than 101 homes near Ironbridge are turned down

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Homes wanted 101 homes to be placed at the former Coalbrookdale Works site in Wellington Road, Coalbrookdale.

It has huge historical interest, and was home to the iconic Coalbrookdale AGA foundry, which operated for more than 300 years before it closed in 2017.

The proposal, that also included the conversion of the former compressor house and the reconstruction of the former pattern shop, was submitted in April 2021. Telford and Wrekin Council formerly approved the proposal three months ago. However, because it took three years for it to go before the council's planning committee, the application went before planning inspectorate, Benjamin Webb.

At the appeal hearing last month, Penny Stephan, principal planning officer at Telford and Wrekin Council, said several discussions and consultations had been held with the developer prior to the application being submitted, as well as with Historic England, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and UNESCO World Heritage Centre.

However, locals told Mr Webb of their fears if the development was granted and that it could mean that the Ironbridge Gorge site could lose its World Heritage status.

In announcing his decision last week, Mr Webb concluded the scheme would fail to preserve the listed building and its setting. as well as enhance the character or appearance of the conservation area.

"Such harm attracts considerable importance and weight in relation to the conservation area and settings of listed buildings, and great weight in relation to the listed building itself and the World Heritage Site," said Mr Webb.

"Though the scheme would therefore be capable of delivering a number of public benefits to which together attract moderate weight, this would not outweigh the harm I have identified in relation to designated heritage assets.

"For the reasons set out above the effects of the scheme would be unacceptable."

Richard Shackleton, managing director at Shropshire Homes, said: "We are clearly disappointed with the inspector's decision to dismiss our appeal for the redevelopment of the former AGA premises.

"We are currently considering our development options for the derelict site and hope that whatever we bring forward will receive the support of the council and Historic England as our previous plans did."