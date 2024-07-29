Telford pub remains up for sale after failing to sell at auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Despite large interest in the property and 'dozens' of people attending the pub's auction last Wednesday (July 24), the Plough Inn at Allscott near Wellington remains for sale.

The site was recently listed for auction just weeks after owners warned that they would have to close if business did not pick up. The pub has faced an increase in running costs alongside a gradual decline in visitors since reopening in October last year.

The Plough at Allscott features three interconnecting trading areas, a catering kitchen, two-bedroom accommodation, gardens, and a car park.

The Plough Inn at Allscott

Listed with Sidney Phillips estate agents, the pub has a guide price of £180,000, but interested buyers came just short with their offers at the auction.

A representative from Sidney Phillips estate agents said: "There was quite a bit of interest in the property, probably about a dozen people came, if not more.

"There were offers than came through but they were about £5,000 short of the reserve price.

"There's quite a lot of opportunity there, especially with the housing development next door."

Sidney Phillips is not planning to hold another auction for the pub, but says it remains 'open' for offers, and that a sale would be 'done under the auction contract for a speedy exchange'.